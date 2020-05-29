Commerce Bank Has $320,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

