Commerce Bank Has $291,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. AJO LP boosted its position in Hologic by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,498,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,432,000 after buying an additional 785,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hologic by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

