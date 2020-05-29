Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $243,487,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 329,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after buying an additional 243,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58,856.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after buying an additional 240,724 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

