Commerce Bank Grows Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Westrock were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth about $14,130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK opened at $28.87 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

