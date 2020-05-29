Commerce Bank Buys New Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 422.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Craig R. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,754.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

