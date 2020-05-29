Commerce Bank Acquires New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 258.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 77,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,575,450 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

