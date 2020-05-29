Commerce Bank Acquires 660 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $204.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.98. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

