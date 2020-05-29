Commerce Bank Acquires 439 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,834 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 72,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $105.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $109.51. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,552 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

