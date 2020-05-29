Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

