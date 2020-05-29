Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at $373,842.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,300 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.