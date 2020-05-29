Coherus Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 715 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.
CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Shares of CHRS opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,897,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after buying an additional 666,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,819,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after buying an additional 1,048,294 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,072,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,316,000 after buying an additional 166,776 shares during the period.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
