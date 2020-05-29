Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.04

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $4.78. Clearwater Seafoods shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 8,535 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLR. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.28.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$100.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$113.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Seafoods Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

