Citizens & Northern Corp Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. China International Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,339.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,993.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.