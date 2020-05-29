Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Trading Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $131.84 and last traded at $132.07, 512,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 421,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.50.

Specifically, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $610,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,979,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. TheStreet cut Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,530,000 after acquiring an additional 633,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after acquiring an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

