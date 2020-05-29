Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd Sells 5,000 Shares

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at $35,377,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CHDN opened at $132.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,530,000 after buying an additional 633,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after buying an additional 490,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

