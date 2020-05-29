Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd Sells 5,000 Shares

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at $35,377,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CHDN opened at $132.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,530,000 after buying an additional 633,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after buying an additional 490,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
