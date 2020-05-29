Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

PLCE stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $102.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth $2,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth $2,008,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

