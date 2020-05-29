Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.
PLCE stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $102.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.
In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth $2,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth $2,008,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
