Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,186.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $109,108.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,357 shares of company stock valued at $601,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.