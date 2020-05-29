Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,186.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone bought 7,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $94,683.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,357 shares of company stock valued at $601,223. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSFL opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.94. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $209.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSFL. ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

