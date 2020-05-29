CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $44.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CELYAD SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

