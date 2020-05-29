CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of CBIZ worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $24,686,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570,843 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 377,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth about $3,336,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth about $3,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ opened at $23.13 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBZ. TheStreet upgraded CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CJS Securities raised CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,653 shares of company stock valued at $328,821. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

