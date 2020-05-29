Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,029,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $775,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

