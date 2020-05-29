Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cass Information Systems worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

CASS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of CASS opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.88. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

