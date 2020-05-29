Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce $181.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $187.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $764.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $775.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $815.68 million, with estimates ranging from $799.40 million to $830.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWST. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, VP David L. Schmitt sold 4,007 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $196,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $3,666,042.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,794.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,079 shares of company stock valued at $13,202,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

