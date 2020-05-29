Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) vs. Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Head to Head Survey

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -19.67% -103.47% -0.90% Riverview Bancorp 25.05% 11.05% 1.34%

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $28.09 million 0.23 -$5.94 million N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.33 $15.75 million $0.69 7.35

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carver Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.79%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

