Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, VP Brian J. Malloy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.20. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

