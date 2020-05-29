Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFFN. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

CFFN opened at $12.04 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

