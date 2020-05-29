Capital One Financial Comments on National Health Investors Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NHI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

NHI stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,421. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

