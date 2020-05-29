Capital Advantage Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 666.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 72,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 306,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $598,178,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,339.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

