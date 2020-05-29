Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average of $164.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

