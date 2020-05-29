Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Tire earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:CDNTF opened at $156.19 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $137.75 and a 1 year high of $166.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.91.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Équipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

