Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $95,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,118,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 244,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

NYSE CPT opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

