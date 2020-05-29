Camden Property Trust Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,249,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after purchasing an additional 724,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,714,000 after purchasing an additional 110,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,170,000 after purchasing an additional 93,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.
