Camden Property Trust Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.12.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,249,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after purchasing an additional 724,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,714,000 after purchasing an additional 110,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,170,000 after purchasing an additional 93,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.