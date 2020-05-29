Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL opened at $15.93 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

