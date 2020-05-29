Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,982,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 560,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after buying an additional 1,602,869 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

CLDR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $4,661,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,034,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,543,795. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

