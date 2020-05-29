Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $166.59 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $166,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $6,283,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,339.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,993.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

