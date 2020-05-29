Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) by 245.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Luckin Coffee by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ LK opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

