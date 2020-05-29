Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 3,600 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $50,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth bought 5,398 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,451.30. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,054 shares of company stock worth $614,357. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.72.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

CXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

