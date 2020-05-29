Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,040 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 294.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Argus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

