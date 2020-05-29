Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,595 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,502 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the airline’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 128,474 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

