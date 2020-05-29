Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to report sales of $112.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.20 million. Calix reported sales of $100.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $456.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $460.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $484.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.90 million to $495.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $723.09 million, a PE ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 716,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

