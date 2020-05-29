CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$24.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.88.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$21.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.39. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CAE has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$977.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

