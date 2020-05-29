Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 420.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 182,116 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 115.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 391,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

CADE opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

In related news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 140,447 shares of company stock worth $907,551. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

