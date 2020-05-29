Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.22. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCMP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

