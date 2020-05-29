Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $15.20 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $285.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,825.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

