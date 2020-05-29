Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,412 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

