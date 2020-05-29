Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $206.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $207.50 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $203.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $845.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.00 million to $855.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $901.37 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $81,183,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 182,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

