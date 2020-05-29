Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Gap Up to $10.38

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $10.38. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 2,177,576 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 75,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

