Brokers Issue Forecasts for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.49). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

GBT stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $29,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,146 shares in the company, valued at $242,399.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,654 shares of company stock worth $5,069,094 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

