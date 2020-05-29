Brokerages Expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will announce $705.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $662.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.70 million. Timken reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Timken by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.79. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

