Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post sales of $22.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $21.53 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $23.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $147.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $153.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $143.65 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $262.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.98. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $36.85.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,564,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.